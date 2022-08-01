HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man was killed after his vehicle went off the road in Hamilton Sunday night, according to police.

The victim was found after police and firefighters were called to Bridge Street, where they found a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta had crashed sometime before 9:40 p.m.

Officials said life-saving measures were taken after the man was removed, and that Boston MedFlight was requested due to his severe injuries.

The man was later pronounced dead after he was transported to Beverly Hospital by an ambulance service.

The accident remains under investigation, according to Hamilton Police, after a preliminary report found the vehicle had been traveling west on Bridge Street before it left the road for unknown reasons.

The department said in a press release that a State Police Collision Analysis Accident Reconstruction team and Crime Scene Services section were called in for the crash.

