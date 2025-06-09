TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A BMW SUV with five occupants lost control and crashed on Route 24 in Taunton Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said they initiated a traffic stop after observing the vehicle traveling at “a high rate of speed estimated at more than 100 mph” at roughly 4 a.m. Monday. Officials said the operator failed to stop and accelerated “in an attempt to evade State Police”.

“As the suspect continued traveling south on Route 24, State Police observed the vehicle reach speeds of approximately 130 mph,” state police said in a statement. “A short time later, the vehicle lost control and crashed in Taunton.”

Troopers then secured the area and requested EMS who began first aid; the five occupants were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing and charges are expected to be filed Monday.



