YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle went off an overpass and crashed near railroad tracks in Yarmouth, prompting a lane closure on Route 6.

The left lane of Route 6 westbound by exit 8 will be closed for one to two hours as an investigation into the crash remains ongoing, according to a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Advisory #Yarmouth. Left lane Rt 6 by exit 8 closed 1-2 hours due to crash of vehicle. Vehicle off road in railroad track area near Union St/Station Ave — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) December 11, 2020

