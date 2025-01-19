BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash overnight that sent a vehicle through a fence near the Boston Public Garden.

Crews responding to the crash at the corner of Arlington and Beacon streets found the vehicle through a fence and against a building, according to Boston police.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox