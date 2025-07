BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver says their door was smashed when it was struck by an MBTA bus in Dorchester overnight.

The woman said she was opening her car door when it was struck by the bus.

The crash on Columbia Road also left the vehicle with damage to the front panel.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)