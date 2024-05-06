A driver was placed under arrest Monday morning after their car drove through Gate C at Fenway Park and crashed, officials confirmed.

Boston police confirmed just one car was involved in the crash and that the driver was transported from the scene to receive medical attention.

According to the Red Sox, around 8:30 a.m. the car crashed into a forklift that had been removing staging from a college graduation at the stadium over the weekend.

Police said it is believed that the driver and car may be responsible for reported erratic driving in the area. Bystanders said they saw the driver circling the stadium three times before the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)