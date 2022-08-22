BOSTON (WHDH) - An exit off of the Mass Pike EB is back open after a rental truck caught fire, closing the Exit 131 ramp in the process.
MassDOT announced the ramp’s closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews knocked down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit.
Boston Fire crews were able to put out the flames thanks in-part to a hose they ran some 50 feet off of the ramp and to a hydrant down below, according to a tweet.
First responders soon switched into clean-up mode as they worked to clear a large amount of smoldering debris, some of which blew off the ramp and onto a shed structure beneath the exit.
The ramp later reopened after 7 p.m.
Details on what may have caused the fire or if there were any injuries have not yet been released yet.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)