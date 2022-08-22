BOSTON (WHDH) - An exit off of the Mass Pike EB is back open after a rental truck caught fire, closing the Exit 131 ramp in the process.

MassDOT announced the ramp’s closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews knocked down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit.

Boston Fire crews were able to put out the flames thanks in-part to a hose they ran some 50 feet off of the ramp and to a hydrant down below, according to a tweet.

First responders soon switched into clean-up mode as they worked to clear a large amount of smoldering debris, some of which blew off the ramp and onto a shed structure beneath the exit.

The ramp later reopened after 7 p.m.

Companies on the Mass Pike ramp at a U-Haul filled with mattresses that was on fire. Companies had to access a water supply from 50 ft below and some of the debris on fire landed on a roof of a shed below that they had to putout. There is a major cleanup underway. pic.twitter.com/QBWh1xWp91 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 22, 2022

Details on what may have caused the fire or if there were any injuries have not yet been released yet.

All lanes now open https://t.co/192uE3DbOo — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 22, 2022

