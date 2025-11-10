NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a fire in North Hampton, New Hampshire on Sunday that spread from a vehicle to the house it was parked in front of, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire at a home on Juniper Road around 5 p.m. found a vehicle fire in the driveway that had extended to the garage, according to Interim Fire Chief Jacob MacGlashing.

Firefighters quickly deployed two hose lines and worked to bring the fire under control. The fire was contained to the pickup truck and the garage, the exterior of the home and a portion of the attic above the garage.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate prior to firefighters’ arrival.

The fire remains under investigation by North Hampton Fire & Rescue.

Interim Chief MacGlashing commended the quick and coordinated response by all personnel on scene, saying in a statement, “I’d like to commend our firefighters for their rapid response and teamwork in preventing this fire from spreading further into the home and causing more damage. I’d also like to thank all of our mutual aid partners for their assistance and support at the scene and in covering our station during this incident. Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result of this fire, and the fire was contained.”

