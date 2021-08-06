LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A recently discovered vehicle that’s been submerged in the Connecticut River for decades may belong to a New Hampshire woman who went missing in 1978, authorities said Friday.

The vehicle was recently found south of a covered bridge that connects Lancaster, New Hampshire, with Lunenburg, Vermont, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a news release. A Fish and Game dive team is actively searching the area around the vehicle, the department said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle may belong to Alberta Leeman, of Gorham, New Hampshire, who disappeared in 1978, police said. Her disappearance is not considered suspicious.

The circumstances surrounding how the vehicle ended up in the Connecticut River are under investigation by the New Hampshire State Police in collaboration with Vermont State Police.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or Leeman’s disappearance is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Matthew Koehler of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8890 or via email at matthew.koehler@dos.nh.gov

