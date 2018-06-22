Vehicle found in water off Wareham beach

A vehicle in the water off Wareham. Courtesy Wareham Department of Natural Resources.

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police are investigating after an SUV was found in the water off Little Harbor Beach Friday.

The town’s Department of Natural Resources was alerted about 6:30 a.m. to the unoccupied vehicle, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The owner of the vehicle was notified and police confirmed that no other occupants were missing.

The vehicle was removed without incident and no signs of hazardous materials were found.

The incident is being investigated by the Wareham Police Department and the Wareham Department of Natural Resources.

