WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle went off the road, through the woods and into a body of water in Wareham.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Island Brook Drive found a driver had removed herself from a damaged SUV that landed in the water, according to the Wareham Fire Department.

Crews contained fluids from the vehicle and it was towed away.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

