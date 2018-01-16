PARK HILLS, KY (WHDH) — A crash caught on camera in Kentucky reminds people how dangerous road conditions can be during winter weather.

A car slid on an icy road Monday before slamming into a police cruiser.

Officers said if the vehicle didn’t hit the cruiser, things may have been a lot worse with a telephone pole and embankment nearby.

No one was injured, according to officials.

