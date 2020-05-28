LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle crashed into a home in Lynn early Thursday morning.

The car knocked down a telephone pole before slamming into the side of a home on Holyoke Street.

The vehicle has since been towed away and crews are working to fix the pole.

There has been no word on any injuries.

No additional information has been released.

