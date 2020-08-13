CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One vehicle landed on top of a police cruiser and another car following a violent crash in Chatham on Tuesday night, sending three people to the hospital.

A Jeep Cherokee driven by Trenton S. Andrews, 18, was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Northgate Road around 8:45 p.m. when it failed to stop or yield at the intersection with Crowell Road and struck a Ford Explorer police cruiser operated by Officer Joshua Wisniewski, 40, which had been traveling southbound on Crowell Road, according to Chatham police.

Both vehicles entered the northbound lane of Crowell Road and struck a Jeep Wrangler driven by Edward J. McCarthy III, 21, police said.

The Cherokee came to a rest on top of the police cruiser and the Wrangler.

Wisniewski was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later released.

Andrews was not hospitalized directly following the crash but his 18-year-old male passenger was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

McCarthy was also transported to Cape Cod Hospital and was later transported to a medical facility in Boston with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All three vehicles sustained major damage.

An investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

