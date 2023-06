DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was hit by a car early Saturday morning in Boston at Dorchester Avenue and Freeport Street, according to Boston police.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m., and according to authorities, the vehicle left the scene.

The victim declined any medical treatment.

