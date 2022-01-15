WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire that left one vehicle charred in Watertown early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire at a Flint Road home found both the vehicle and house engulfed in flames.

The homeowner allegedly started his vehicle, went back inside the house, and then returned to see that his car had gone up in flames.

The cold temperatures made the fire even more difficult to extinguish.

“All companies are working under extreme conditions. It’s extremely cold and extremely dangerous, which take us a little bit more time and effort to get there” said Watertown Fire Chief Robert Quinn.

All three floors of the home were damaged in the fire, according to Watertown fire officials.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

