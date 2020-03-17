WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire that left one vehicle charred in Wenham overnight.

Crews responding to Eaton Road around midnight found flames had sparked inside an attached garage before spreading to the home.

The garage and a vehicle inside sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)