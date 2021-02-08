Vehicle left mangled after car carrier hits bridge in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle was left mangled after a car carrier tried to squeeze underneath a low bridge in Billerica on Monday.

The truck got caught under the railroad bridge on Mt. Pleasant Street when a red vehicle clipped the bottom of the overpass, according to the Billerica Police Department.

The vehicle’s roof was partially torn off, photos shared by police showed.

The roadway was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Overheight truck vs. Mt. Pleasant Street railroad bridge. Roadway is open. Photo credit: BPD Traffic Bureau via @bpdpatrol_145 pic.twitter.com/YpDEt31B44 — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) February 8, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)