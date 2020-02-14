HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - The vehicle of a missing 89-year-old New Hampshire man was found in an incineration plant parking lot in Haverhill, Massachusetts, authorities said.

New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for Gerard Lemay, who was last seen leaving his Weare house on Tuesday around 5 a.m.

His vehicle was located Friday morning in a parking lot at Covanta Haverhill on Recovery Way, according to Mass. State Police.

Lemay remains missing and is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannel hooded sweatshirt, a green T-shirt, black shoes, and gold-rimmed prescription glasses.

He has gone missing one time previously and was located in Laconia, N.H.

Lemay suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, state police said.

Anyone with any information on Lemay’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or N.H. State Police Sgt. Ryan Frisbie 603-529-7755.

