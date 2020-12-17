GRANTHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A vehicle traveling on a snow-covered road rolled over following a crash involving a plow truck in Grantham, New Hampshire on Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash found the vehicle on its side.

There were no reported injuries.

State police are reminding drivers to slow down when operating around plow trucks and to give them extra room.

Members of #NHSP #TroopD are on scene with a rollover crash involving a @NewHampshireDOT plow truck in Grantham, #NH. Fortunately, there are no injuries. Please #slowdown when operating around the plow trucks and give them extra room. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/Yo2tkK2RRZ — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 17, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)