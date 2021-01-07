BOSTON (WHDH) - A wild wreck in Mattapan sent a car into the deck of a home Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash along Truman Parkway around 8:45 p.m. found three cars had been involved, including one that went off the roadway and smashed into a deck.

Minor injuries were reported.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

