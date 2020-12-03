Vehicle slams into Panera Bread following 3-car crash in North Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle slammed into a chain restaurant following a three-car crash in North Andover on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at Panera Bread on Peters Street found one of the vehicles involved partially inside the building.

No additional information has been released.

