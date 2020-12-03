Vehicle slams into Panera Bread following 3-car crash in North Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle slammed into a chain restaurant following a three-car crash in North Andover on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at Panera Bread on Peters Street found one of the vehicles involved partially inside the building.

No additional information has been released.

The North Andover car into Panera Bread was the result of a 3 car crash #7news pic.twitter.com/1Z3gI9Y0Ly — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 3, 2020

Breaking: car crashes into Panera Bread in North Andover following a 3 car crash #7news pic.twitter.com/krZkbbo75x — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 3, 2020

