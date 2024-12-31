ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle sought in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead in Abington last week has been located in Taunton, officials announced Monday.

Officers conducting a well-being check on Plymouth Street around 7:30 p.m. found Anthony Leverone, 43, dead from apparent blunt force trauma injuries, according to a joint statement issued by the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office and Abington police.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office and Abington Police have conducted interviews with multiple people, reviewed surveillance video, and executed search warrants on several cellphones as part of this active investigation.

The blue Hyundai Sonata previously being sought as part of this investigation was located and seized in Taunton.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The people of interest involved in this active and ongoing investigation were previously acquainted with the victim.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

