Vehicle sought in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in locating a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

The incident occurred on just before 11 p.m. on August 15 near the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street, according to a release issued by investigators.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light green colored 2006 Kia Sportage bearing Massachusetts registration 7RN971.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-343-4470.

No further information was released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)