Vehicle sought in search for missing woman pulled from river in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle that police were searching for in connection with the recent disappearance of a woman was pulled from a river in Lowell on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a part of the Merrimack River across from Regatta Field found a 2016 black Range Rover submerged in the water, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Officials have since confirmed that it was the vehicle they were looking for as part of their search for Kim Kelly-Oberhauser.

Kelly-Oberhauser was last seen in Lowell around 10:45 p.m. on Monday and she was reportedly driving the Range Rover, police said.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

The search for Kelly-Oberhauser remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

