WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilmington Police is searching for a car in connection with a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Nichols and 5th Street, according to officials, near the town lines with Billerica and Tewksbury.

One pedestrian was seriously hurt in the incident, and police have been seeking security footage of the crash since then.

The department is now sharing images on social media of what they said is a 2011-2016 gray/silver Hyundai Elantra. One shared image shows the Elantra is missing a hubcap on its front passenger wheel.

Residents living in the area of Shawsheen Avenue and Nichols Street are being asked to check their security footage from Wednesday morning for sightings of the car or crash.

Anyone with information on the crash or vehicle is asked to call Wilmington Police at 978-658-5071.

