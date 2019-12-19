Vehicle strikes, injures 2 pedestrians in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle struck and injured two pedestrians in Lowell on Thursday morning.
Officers responding to the area of the VFW Highway and University Avenue around 5:45 a.m. found two pedestrians had been hit by a vehicle, Lowell police said.
One pedestrian suffered from minor injuries, while the second pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with a head injury.
Their current conditions have not been released.
The incident remains under investigation.
