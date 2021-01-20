Vehicle towing USPS mail truck crashes into pole on highway in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tow truck hauling a USPS mail truck crashed into a utility pole along a highway in Revere on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 1A north near Oak Island Street before 2 p.m. found a toppled utility pole resting on top of the tow truck, according to Revere police and MassDOT.

Both sides of the highway near Northshore Road have been closed as a result of the crash.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic alert: Rt1A Northshore rd. Northbound is closed as a result of a vehicle into a pole. Use alt routes pic.twitter.com/a2jjfDxkaT — Revere Police (@reverepolice) January 20, 2021

