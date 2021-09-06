LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A family, including an infant, were hospitalized after their car overturned into a brook off of Interstate 495 in Littleton on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an individual seen flagging motorists on the highway around 6:30 a.m. learned that a man lost control of his vehicle before it crashed into Beaver Brook, according to Littleton police.

The family that had been inside the vehicle, including an infant, were removed from the water and police say none of them appeared to be injured.

They have all been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Drivers were urged to use caution in the area as crews removed the vehicle from the water.

No additional information was immediately available.

495N between 110 and 119. Use caution in the area while a vehicle is removed from the water. #LittletonMA #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/aRW92gbH0F — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) September 6, 2021

