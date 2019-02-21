Vehicles dumped on road in Billerica when car carrier overturns

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck carrying cars overturned Thursday in Billerica, dumping multiple vehicles onto the roadway.

Officers responding to the area of 444 High St. found a car carrier that had overturned near Mt. Pleasant Street, according to the Billerica Police Department.

High Street at Mt. Pleasant Street was closed for a long period of time as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The truck struck a utility pole, causing it to flip on its side, police said.

Slick roads and speed may have been factors in the crash.

No injuries were reported.

High St Road Closed car carrier on its side.Road will be closed for quite sometime.Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/71Nup5Qj93 — Ed Tierney (@9999ET) February 21, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)