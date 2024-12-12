NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a fire in a parking lot in North Reading on Thursday that left several vehicles damaged.

At around 10:53 a.m., fire crews responded to 300 Riverpark Drive for a multi-vehicle fire, according to the North Reading Fire Department.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The blaze was brought under control at around 11:10 a.m., and it left at least six cars with significant damage, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

