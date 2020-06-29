Vendors forced to diversify, couples scrambling to reschedule as wedding season put on hold

(WHDH) — Wedding season has been put on hold indefinitely as coronavirus continues to make large gatherings unsafe but despite this delay on “I dos,” some couples are still determined to celebrate their happily ever after.

“It’s so crazy, we would have never thought this would ever happen,” Bride Kelsy Gibson said.

The pandemic has forced couples across the country to press ‘pause’ on wedding plans.

Spring is usually the wedding industry’s busiest season – but this year it’s taking a major hit.

“As we look at data there was supposed to be a little over 500,000 weddings over the course of the last three months,” Jeffra Trumpower Senior Creative Director of ‘The Knot’ Worldwide, said. “So tons of couples are rescheduling their weddings, getting married virtually, and postponing their receptions for later.”

A wedding planning website called ‘The Knot’ estimates the average couple employs more than a dozen vendors for their special day.

Dressmakers, florists, photographers and caterers all rely on the wedding trade and this has forced many to adapt their businesses to stay marketable during the pandemic.

“We are seeing what we call minimonies,” Trumpower said. “So, bakeries are sending mini wedding cakes, florists are sending mini bouquets or maybe some centerpieces that the couple can enjoy.”

The vendors are even sending out delay the date cards so couples can keep their guests in the know.

