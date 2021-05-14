Verdict reached in trial of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia

BOSTON (WHDH) - The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia.

Correia is facing federal charges for allegedly using his position as mayor to extort local businesses.

He also is accused of defrauding investors of a smartphone app he created.

Correia has denied any wrongdoing.

