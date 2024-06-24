DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Karen Read murder trial is nearing its conclusion, with the defense set to call its final witnesses and the case expected to be handed to the jury later this week.

This trial has gone on for nearly two months now, but is finally starting to come to a head as the defense begins their arguments after weeks of testimony from dozens of prosecution witnesses.

On Friday, Irini Scordi-Bello, who works at the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, was the final witness to testify for the prosecution.

Read’s defense team soon started presenting its case, calling three witnesses before proceedings ended for the day.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. The defense has pointed to Proctor as a key player in the alleged cover-up and raised questions about his handling of evidence.

Prosecutors have pushed back on the defense’s claims.

Proceedings will be streaming live on whdh.com, the 7News app, and the 7News Facebook page.

