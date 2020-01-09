WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Verizon is being blamed for signal issues that prompted an hours-long delay on the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line on Tuesday night

Initial findings from an investigation suggested that the downed signals were related to a component of Verizon’s telephone system that is used by Keolis to connect their signal system in Worcester to their Boston-based dispatching center, according to a Keolis spokesperson.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and Keolis have been working with Verizon to repair the defective component and to take steps toward making the signal system more resilient in the future, the spokesperson added.

Delays on the Framingham/Worcester Line reached more than two hours for some riders.

