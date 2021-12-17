BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The operator of a Verizon truck suffered minor injuries on Thursday after his vehicle went up in flames in Braintree.

The operator was in the truck’s bucket at the time of the fire and was able to extricate himself from the vehicle, according to Braintree police.

He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

