Vermont 211 to return to 24-hour coverage

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont says it will resume 24-hour call center referrals for general human services, including for emergency housing eligibility, starting early next month.

The state says VT 211 has not been able to staff its support line between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8. a.m. or on weekends and holidays as of Oct. 1.

It says under the terms of a new agreement, the service will take calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting on Dec. 6. Officials say that’s made possible by additional staff and a contract with New England Call Center for coverage from the hours of 12 a.m. to 8 a.m., which is hard to staff.

