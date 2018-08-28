Vermont AG investigating threats against black legislator

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Attorney General’s office says it is investigating threats made against one of the state’s only black legislators.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Monday that the threats were made against Democratic State Rep. Kiah Morris. No details about the nature of the threats have been released.

Morris announced Friday on her Facebook page that she is withdrawing her bid for re-election, citing “divisive” and “dangerous” political discourse on social media. She did not provide details about that discourse nor say whether threats against her were the reason she was stepping down.

Morris has served the past four years, and says the last two have been “emotionally difficult.”

Vermont has been hit with several racist incidents in the past year, including racist fliers left at several college campuses and libraries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)