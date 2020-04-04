Vermont Air Guard to keep flying F-35s during COVID-19

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Air National Guard pilots are going to continue flying F-35 fighter planes while 50 air guard members are helping the state respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the guard said Friday.

Col. David Shevchik, the commander of the 158th Fighter Wing, which flies the jets, said they have a responsibility to meet their federal conversion timeline after switching from the F-16 to the F-35s.

“We take our state and federal missions very seriously and are taking every precaution to maintain the health of our force during this unprecedented time,” Shevchik said in a statement distributed by the guard.

Vermont Adjutant Gen. Greg Knight said the guard has the responsibility to support Vermont while also maintaining readiness for federal call-ups.

“We will practice social distancing in all our training to include a virtual drill for at least April,” Knight said.

The air guard now has 15 F-35s. By mid-year they will have 20 of the aircraft, which replaced the F-16 fighters the Vermont guard used to fly.

The planes will continue with their regular morning and early afternoon takeoffs.

