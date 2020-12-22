Vermont allows holiday gatherings among 2 trusted households

Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that he is relaxing restrictions on gatherings over the holidays to allow two trusted households to gather as Vermont’s coronavirus case numbers have stabilized, although they are still higher than the administration would like to see.

“It’s been a little over a month since we took significant steps to slow the rising spread of the virus. And it’s clearly working,” Scott said at his bi-weekly virus briefing.

The state has seen several days of fewer than 100 cases, which is still high but shows vast improvement, he said.

Gathering with only one trusted household will be allowed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, with other stringent measures still in place, Scott said. Gathering with more than one trusted household on different days is not permitted, he said. And if one of the two households is from out of state, everyone must quarantine for seven days and get a negative test or quarantine for 14 days afterward, he said.

There is a risk of virus transmission when people gather, especially indoors without masks, he said. Following the state’s guidance, being smart and using common sense is the best way to limit the risk, he said.

“While we’re providing a narrow path to very small holiday gatherings, you really need to think about whether it fits your family or your situation, especially if you’re over 65, have preexisting conditions or work with vulnerable populations such as in health care,” Scott said.

Scott also announced that residents may participate in outdoor recreation with others outside of their households provided that they can physically distance and wear a mask.

“But you’ve got to follow the ‘arrive, play, leave’ approach, meaning mingling afterwards is not allowed,” he said. “You don’t have to look any further than the hockey outbreak in central Vermont to see how dangerous one tailgate party can be.”

Starting on Dec. 26, school-based and youth recreational sports teams may begin practices with skills, strength and conditioning drills with no contact and physically distancing and mask-wearing at all times, Scott said. Adult recreational leagues and spectators are still prohibited.

