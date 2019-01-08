Vermont bank robbery suspect arrested in Massachusetts

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — The suspect in a bank robbery that led to the lock-out at three Hartford schools will be returning to Vermont from Massachusetts, where he was arrested.

Hartford police say they obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Stephen Lynch, formerly of Windsor, Vermont.

Police say Lynch went into the Mascoma Savings Bank about 2 p.m. Monday and passed a note implying he had a weapon.

Police from Hartford, Norwich, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and the Vermont State Police immediately began searching for the suspect. Schools were locked out as a precaution.

Investigators identified a vehicle that was stopped on Interstate 91 in Massachusetts where troopers recovered a large amount of cash. A passenger in the vehicle was charged with receiving stolen property.

Lynch’s attorney said Tuesday Lynch agreed to return to Vermont.

