Vermont breast milk donor center to open next month

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — A breast milk donor center is slated to open at a yoga studio in a Vermont town next month.

The Vermont Donor Milk Center will open on Jan. 6 inside the Evolution Prenatal and Family Yoga Center in Essex Junction, WCAX-TV reported.

At the center, women will be able to pick up donated milk and meet with lactation consultants and nurses about any breastfeeding problems they may have, said Amy Wenger, a nurse and executive director of the Vermont Donor Milk Center.

“Breast milk and getting milk from another woman or another family member is very historical in time, so we just brought it up to kind of modern-day to make it as safe as possible,” said Wenger.

Donor milk will be sent to Mothers’ Milk bank Northeast where it will be pasteurized, tested and then sent back to the center. Those who want to donate will have to undergo an interview process and blood test before they are approved.

