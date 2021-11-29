BARTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott celebrated the beginning of the state’s unofficial Christmas tree season Monday by cutting trees for the Montpelier building where his office is located.

The trees cut by Scott and Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts at the Maple Hill Farm in Barton will decorate the Pavilion Building.

“This is a time of year to take note of the good and unite around the true meaning behind each of the seasons’ traditions: Togetherness, community and hope,” Scott said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that as of 2017, there were 3,650 acres of Christmas tree production in Vermont across 70 farms. The crop is worth more than $2.6 million.

Jim Horst of the New Hampshire-Vermont Christmas Tree Association says many Vermonters bring to market Christmas trees, wreaths, garland and other decorative items.

“Many trees are sold to the wholesale market for ultimate resale throughout the region,” Horst said. “Others, though, are sold directly to the consumer, who enjoy the process of actually visiting the farm and taking part in the ‘cut your own’ experience.”

