Vermont city pays resigned police chief $30,000, paper finds

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont city council has agreed to pay an outgoing police chief $30,000 in exchange for his resignation.

Newport Police Chief Seth DiSanto has been on paid leave since March 18 after the local police union submitted a letter to the mayor and city council questioning his ability to lead. Union members listed concerns about bullying, integrity, and a failure to treat officers fairly and impartially.

The city agreed to provide a mutually agreeable letter of recommendation with the first draft coming from DiSanto by May 15, according to a signed agreement obtained by The Caledonian-Record. The letter will include a list of achievements and commendations and will not have “any subjective material” such as whether or not the city recommends him.

The city council accepted DiSanto’s resignation last week and it went into effect Monday. Residents and journalists protested that the separation agreement was not immediately released when it was discussed in public.

Last week, the Caledonian-Record filed a formal request for the agreement that was denied by the city manager. The paper obtained a copy through an independent source on Monday.

