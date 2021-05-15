Vermont company gets $5 million for extreme cold system

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A Vermont company is getting more than $5 million for a New Hampshire-based project examining the effects of extreme cold on different kinds of roadways and airstrips.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is providing the funding to Applied Research Associates of Randolph, Vermont. It’s part of a $9 million contract to develop and install a transportation loading system at the Frost Effects Research Facility in Hanover, New Hampshire.

The system, which won’t be fully operational until 2023, will be designed to simulate the passage of tens of thousands of vehicles in a 24-hour period to demonstrate how different pavements stand up to heavy usage at freezing temperatures.

The funding was announced Friday by U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy and Jeanne Shaheen.

