Vermont company joins in hurricane cleanup effort

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont company has sent its workers to North Carolina to help with the cleanup efforts after Hurricane Florence.

Cleanway Services owner Ben Murray tells The Caledonian Record his team is armed with supplies and equipment, and they are heading to Wilmington to help clean businesses and the more than 300 vacation homes along the coast.

Murray said Friday he plans to hire locals to help with the cleanup. He also says he will open a temporary office in North Carolina and stay at least six months.

Murray says all of his 38 employees will have a chance to work in North Carolina.

At least 43 deaths are being attributed to the storm that brought heavy rains and flooding since it made landfall Sept. 14.