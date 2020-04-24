Vermont continues gradual openings with more outdoor workers

The state of Vermont gave the return-to-work spigot another quarter turn Friday by expanding the number of people who may work at the same outdoor jobsite from two to five as long as the workers stay at least 6-feet apart.

The update to the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration issued after the by Gov. Phil Scott also said that starting Monday, manufacturing and distribution operations and interior construction of uninhabited structures in one location may resume operations with up to five workers.

Outdoor retail space that has been previously restricted to curbside or delivery service can allow in-person shopping with a maximum of 10 people, which includes both customers and employees. Beginning May 1, farmers markets may resume with strict requirements that focus on food distribution and prevent people from congregating.

All businesses must require employees to wear masks and all employees must complete training on the safety requirements by May 4. The state will release specifics on the training on Monday.

Speaking during his regular briefing, Scott said further decisions about expanding the reopening of the state’s economy would depend on progress of the COVID-19 outbreak and rely on the science and the data to make those determinations.

“I know some will think this is too much and there are others who will think this is not enough,” Scott said. “But I continue to make this pledge to Vermonters, we will take a careful, measured approach, with health as the No. 1 priority.”

The gradual reopening of Vermont’s economy comes as the number of new CODID-19 cases in Vermont continues to be in the single digits, making health experts optimistic the disease has plateaued.

Scott said that while the progress of the pandemic is going well in Vermont at the moment, the state is only a few hours drive from New York City or the Boston area where thousands of people are still dying of COVID-19.

“Still (we are) right in the middle of it,” Scott said. “So that’s why we have to do this methodically, cautiously, knowing that anything can happen.”

FACE MASKS

The Vermont Health Department is urging people to wear cloth face coverings when they leave home as the state starts to take steps toward re-opening.

Since people may be infected with the new coronavirus before they have symptoms, wearing face coverings helps to protect others from being exposed, the Health Department said.

“When we’re all taking these essential precautions, we’re all a little safer,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in a written statement on Thursday. “Wearing a face covering can take some getting used to, but this may be the new normal for some time. So, help protect your loved ones and your fellow Vermonters by wearing a face covering and knowing how to do so properly.”

New state guidelines require employees of businesses that are now operating to wear cloth face coverings over their nose and mouth while around others.

THE NUMBERS

The Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, bringing the total to 827. There have been 44 deaths.

