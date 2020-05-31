Vermont courthouses re-open Monday

Vermont courthouses will resume hearings Monday after being in a judicial emergency since mid-March amid the coronavirus outbreak. Most hearings have been postponed since then.

When courts resume some of their normal operations, visitors can expect that they will be required to wear masks and that they will be asked basic questions about their health and possible exposure to the coronavirus before being admitted, the Times Argus reported.

Courtroom staff have been instructed to maintain social distancing among the members of the public, said Judge Brian Grearson, Vermont’s chief superior judge.

“I think it’s going to look different in every courtroom because even if there’s a capacity for, let’s say, 25, not all of our courtrooms will allow for that,” Grearson said.

Vermont on Sunday reported a total of 981 positive cases and 55 deaths from COVID-19 so far.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)