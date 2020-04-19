Vermont delays vote on colleges’ fate

The Vermont State Colleges board does not plan to vote on the reconfiguration plan for three institutions at risk of closing as originally planned on Monday, according to a news release from the board chairman.

Instead, the board will make Monday’s meeting informational, giving the trustees a week to consider the plan before the next meeting on April 27.

“I have listened to my colleagues on the Board and want to give them time to consider the very significant decisions we have to make,” Board of Trustees Chair J. Churchill Hindes said Sunday in the news release.

Earlier Sunday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said the state must “have some difficult discussions about how to save the state college system.”

The three Vermont colleges at risk of closing — Northern Vermont University campuses in Johnson and Lyndon and Vermont Technical College in Randolph — have long had financial problems but the coronavirus pandemic has made it worse.

The virus’s consequences have resulted in a significant increase in the system’s anticipated operating deficit, raising it as much as $7 to $10 million this fiscal year, according to the chairman’s news release.

Scott said state lawmakers must immediately work on a statewide plan “to rethink, reform and strengthen the education system in ways that are fair and equitable to every student, every community and every taxpayer.”

Senate President Tim Ashe and Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson, who are both Democrats, called for the vote to be postponed earlier Sunday.

“While we recognize that change must come, an abrupt vote to close three campuses, with three days notice, without a public plan for what comes next for the students, faculty and staff, and the host communities is not appropriate, especially in this era of unprecedented unknowns,” they said.

Vermont has had more than 800 cases of the virus.

