Vermont education head says state’s schools are safe

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont state officials are stressing the importance of keeping schools open amid the coronavirus pandemic as they urge Vermonters to limit gatherings, avoid holiday travel and continue to follow the Health Department guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

Vermont schools are operating safely during the pandemic, said Education Secretary Dan French during the governor’s coronavirus briefing on Friday.

As of Nov. 1, the state had 11 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days in schools and a total of 39 cases since schools opened in September, he said. The availability of staff is affecting the operation of some schools, causing them to switch back and forth between in-person instruction and remote learning, he said.

“We continue to see that schools are not a main driver of transmission in this pandemic,” said Dr. Rebecca Bell, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics Vermont Chapter. “The fact that there have been a number of cases in the K-12 learning environment that have not led to outbreaks highlights the effectiveness of the mitigation strategies we have in place here in Vermont.”

As the days get darker and colder and the holiday season starts, it will be more important than ever to follow guidelines around masking, avoiding crowded spaces, complying with travel guidelines, getting a flu shot and staying home when sick to keep kids in school, she said.

“By staying vigilant, and being smart and limiting our gathering sizes and travel even during the holidays we can keep schools and our economy open and we will get through the pandemic faster and on better footing than just about any other state,” said Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

